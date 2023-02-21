Wild Well Control partners with Endeavor Technologies on well control training simulators

Wild Well Control announced a partnership with Endeavor Technologies Corp to provide drilling simulators for its well control training simulator rooms across the US. The company said in a statement that it “aims to facilitate new and existing knowledge around the major concepts of well control and deliver the information in a way that assists people in storing that information over time and drawing on it in the future.”

“We are excited to be able to realize this next level of technology in our classrooms, which enhances understanding using a relatable hands-on scenario,” said Kenny Smith, VP, Training at Wild Well Control. “The upgraded simulator technology augments the training environment, adding a high level of authenticity to the simulations mirroring concepts to the real-life environment.”

The simulation allows tutors to take concepts discussed in the classroom and demonstrate a working knowledge as they would in a real-life environment, allowing students to experience in real-time the hazards they may encounter when dealing with onshore and offshore wells.

“I’m very excited to see the room packed with students,” said Kevin Reiser, COO of Endeavor Technologies. “Our simulator technology can transform the classroom environment to allow students to maximize their learning potential with a technology that amplifies their skill set by engaging them in realistic well control simulations.”

The initial launch site for the new simulator environment will be in Houston, Texas, with Wild Well Control committing to have all US locations converted to house the simulators by the close of 2023.