FET delivers trio of ROVs to OceanPact in Brazil

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has delivered three of its 200HP Perry XLX-C work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to Brazil-based OceanPact. The systems, which were manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire, will be deployed across two of OceanPact’s vessels to support inspection, repair and maintenance services for the Petrobras-owned oilfields.

Each ROV was supplied with an underslung tooling skid for additional tooling and options fitment, complementing the vehicles high performance. A comprehensive supplementary tooling package including torque tools, verification units and fluid injection systems was also provided. The ROVs were supplied with active heave compensated Dynacon launch and recovery systems (LARS), as well as associated surface power and control installations.

As part of the scope, FET has also supplied a VMAX ROV Simulator configured with a complete XLX-C Console. The simulator is provided with a host of scenarios designed to train and evaluate pilot competence in a variety of skills such as tether management, manipulator control and operation of tooling.

VMAX can also offer bespoke scenario builds for training and engineering analysis purposes. Using VMAX as a pre-operation or pre-fabrication tool has proven to be a valuable way to verify equipment design, de-risk operations and ultimately save time and money.