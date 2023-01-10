People, Companies and Products

GDEP to provide quintuple pump for Catalyst Energy Services

Jan 10, 2023
0 166 Less than a minute
Source: Catalyst/GDEP

GD Energy Products (GDEP) and Catalyst Energy Services, a stimulation service company specializing in hydraulic fracturing treatment, will partner on bringing “high horsepower, lower emissions technology” to hydraulic fracturing, the companies said in a statement.

Catalyst Energy Services selected GDEP’s Thunder 5000, a quintuplex pump with an 11-in. stroke rated for 5,000 horsepower, to maximize flow at a slower operating speed in its patents-pending, eco-conscious frac solution, VortexPrimeÔ. The pump contributes to the proprietary technology within VortexPrime that reduces the number of trucks in its fleet from twenty to eight. To date, VortexPrime has completed over 12,000 stages and provided both pump and operational data for the company.

Jan 10, 2023
0 166 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Chevron announces $20 billion capital and exploratory budget for 2020

Dec 11, 2019

D-Tech Rotary Steerable launches Invictus next-generation rotary steerable tool

Nov 11, 2020

ADNOC Drilling announces new growth plan, notes inclusion in major global indices

Oct 19, 2021

Halliburton introduces new electro-mechanical downhole cutting technology

Sep 24, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button