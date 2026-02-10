Aquaterra wins multi-well P&A contract in Spain

Aquaterra Energy was awarded a multi-year, multi-well plug and abandonment (P&A) contract in Spain, the company said in a statement.

The contract, valued in the seven-figure range, covers the engineered design and execution support for several P&A campaigns on behalf of a major European operator. Under the scope, Aquaterra will deliver project management, engineering design, well barrier verification and offshore operational support to safely decommission selected wells in the Mediterranean and Atlantic regions.

Aquaterra said its multidisciplinary team will coordinate well integrity assessments, abandonment planning and offshore intervention logistics, leveraging its engineering and project delivery capabilities to meet regulatory and client requirements. Work is scheduled to commence in 2026, with phased execution over multiple campaigns as part of the broader decommissioning program.