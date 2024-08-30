Bolivia discovers new hydrocarbon basin

Bolivia has announced the discovery of a new hydrocarbon basin from the Mayaya Centro-X1 (MYC-X1) well in the province of Caranavi, department of La Paz.

The hydrocarbon potential is estimated at 1.7 trillion cu ft of natural gas for this structure. According to the state-owned company YPFB, there are at least five similar structures nearby.

YPFB states that this well demonstrated the existence of hydrocarbons in the Northern Sub-Andean region, opening up the possibility of expanding into a non-traditional area of ​​the country. The production tests carried out in the well yielded positive results in the Tomachi formation, which consolidates the potential of this new hydrocarbon zone.

In the short term, YPFB will also carry out three additional drilling projects, which include two delimiting wells in Mayaya and an exploratory well in an adjacent structure to the east.