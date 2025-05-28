Heritage spuds fifth well in Trinidad & Tobago

As part of Heritage Petroleum’s 2025 land drilling campaign, Well FR1831 was spudded on 22 May 2025. This marks the fifth well in the campaign and builds on the success of the FR1819 well drilled in 2022, targeting the Upper and Middle Cruse Sands in the Forest Reserve Field.

Well FR1831 will be drilled to a depth of approximately 6,000 ft measured depth using the WSL Rig 80, with a planned drill time of 15 days. Initial production is expected to be 56 barrels/day.