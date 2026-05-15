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EZOps launches AI-powered task creation feature for oilfield operations

May 15, 2026
0 376 1 minute read

EZOps launched EZTasks.ai, an artificial intelligence feature that enables field workers to generate tasks from voice input, pasted text, or uploaded files within its mobile oilfield management platform.

The feature allows personnel to speak observations or instructions directly into the platform, paste text from emails or reports, or upload documents and images, with the AI extracting and structuring the relevant task information in each case. The company said the capability eliminates the need for workers to return to an office or wait for downtime before logging tasks.

EZTasks.ai is the first in a planned series of AI enhancements EZOps will deliver throughout 2026, developed with input from its Customer Advisory Board, which includes representatives from Shell, Tourmaline, Devon, Highland Field Services, Strathcona, Mancal and Midland College.

The feature is available to EZOps customers across the US and Canada.

May 15, 2026
0 376 1 minute read

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