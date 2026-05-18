Completing the WellNews

ONE-Dyas, Eni drill development wells in Dutch North Sea

May 18, 2026
0 31 1 minute read
ONE-Dyas, Eni drill development wells in Dutch North Sea

ONE-Dyas completed drilling the N05-A-03 development well at its N05-A platform in the Dutch North Sea during Q1 2026 and brought the well onstream in Q2 at a stabilized gross production rate of 40 MMcf/d. Drilling on the next development well, N05-A-02, commenced during Q1. Following its completion, ONE-Dyas plans to drill an extension well and an exploratory well from the platform during H2 2026.

Eni completed drilling the L10-M4, or Malachite, well at the L10 license using the Noble Resolute jackup. The well tested at 14.5 MMcf/d at a flowing wellhead pressure of 1,755 psi during a seven-hour well test. The L10 facility is being prepared to connect the well. Eni is also expected to drill a sidetrack well at the K12 license in late H2 2026.

The updates were disclosed in Tenaz Energy’s Q1 2026 results, released 6 May. Tenaz holds a 33.3% working interest in the N05-A pool and a 21.4% working interest in the L10 license.

May 18, 2026
0 31 1 minute read

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