ExxonMobil strikes oil offshore Guyana

Mar 20, 2024
Stena DrillMAX drillship (Source: Stena Drilling)

ExxonMobil Guyana announced a discovery at Bluefin in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. It is the company’s first discovery of 2024.

The Bluefin well encountered approximately 60 m of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone and was drilled by the Stena Drillmax drillship in 1,294 m of water. The well is located approximately 8.5 km southeast of the Sailfin-1 well, in the southeastern portion of the Stabroek block.

“Our exploration program continues to improve our understanding of the block’s potential to drive viable oil and gas development. This latest find reinforces that we have the people, skills and technology to safely and responsibly deliver value to Guyana from the country’s resources,” said Alistair Routledge, President of ExxonMobil Guyana.

The Bluefin discovery joins the more than 30 already made on the Stabroek block since 2015.

