Aker BP given greenlight to drill two more wells in the North Sea

Mar 20, 2024
The Deepsea Nordkapp semisubmersible (Source: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP received consent from the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) for more exploration drilling in the North Sea.

The two wells, Trell Portiko 25/5-H-2 H and Trell Sirloin 25/5-H-2 AH, are located in production license 102. The wells are at water depths of 120 m and will be drilled with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp semisubmersible.

Aker BP and Odfjell Drilling signed an extension for the Deepsea Nordkapp semisubmersible in December 2023.

