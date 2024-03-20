Aker BP given greenlight to drill two more wells in the North Sea

Aker BP received consent from the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) for more exploration drilling in the North Sea.

The two wells, Trell Portiko 25/5-H-2 H and Trell Sirloin 25/5-H-2 AH, are located in production license 102. The wells are at water depths of 120 m and will be drilled with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp semisubmersible.

Aker BP and Odfjell Drilling signed an extension for the Deepsea Nordkapp semisubmersible in December 2023.