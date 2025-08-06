AIS selected for insulation panel system on Ruya expansion project

AIS announced its involvement in the Ruya project (Al-Shaheen Phase 3 – Batch 1), an offshore oilfield expansion led by Qatar’s North Oil Company (NOC). As part of the scope, AIS was selected to supply its ContraFlame MS200 lightweight insulation panel system for the platform’s underdecks.

The project aims to boost output from Qatar’s largest oilfield by developing new platforms, pipelines and infrastructure to reach a production plateau of 300,000 barrels per day. The project includes the BJ platform, which will handle oil, gas and utility processing from the BH platform, which itself gathers production from nine new wellhead platforms installed under the Ruya scope. It will also process flare gas received from BH before transferring it to the BK flare system.

With four main decks and a lower drain and mezzanine deck, the BJ topside will house a wide range of critical equipment. This includes dual-fuel turbo generators, gas turbo compressors, heaters, coolers, a triethylene glycol (TEG) regeneration package, phase separators and export pumps. Utilities such as an overhead crane, HVAC and both open and closed drain systems are also incorporated into the design.