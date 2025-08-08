ExxonMobil begins production at fourth offshore Guyana project

ExxonMobil started production at Yellowtail, the fourth oil development in Guyana’s offshore Stabroek block. Yellowtail’s ONE GUYANA floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel joins the Destiny, Unity and Prosperity FPSOs, bringing total installed capacity in Guyana to above 900,000 barrels of oil per day.

The ONE GUYANA is the largest FPSO on the Stabroek block to date with an initial annual average production of 250,000 bopd and a storage capacity of two million barrels. Oil produced from the FPSO will be marketed as Golden Arrowhead crude. By 2030, ExxonMobil Guyana expects to have total production capacity of 1.7 million oil equivalent barrels per day from eight developments.