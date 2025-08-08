Global and Regional MarketsNews

ExxonMobil begins production at fourth offshore Guyana project

Aug 8, 2025
0 242 Less than a minute

ExxonMobil started production at Yellowtail, the fourth oil development in Guyana’s offshore Stabroek block. Yellowtail’s ONE GUYANA floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel joins the Destiny, Unity and Prosperity FPSOs, bringing total installed capacity in Guyana to above 900,000 barrels of oil per day.

The ONE GUYANA is the largest FPSO on the Stabroek block to date with an initial annual average production of 250,000 bopd and a storage capacity of two million barrels. Oil produced from the FPSO will be marketed as Golden Arrowhead crude. By 2030, ExxonMobil Guyana expects to have total production capacity of 1.7 million oil equivalent barrels per day from eight developments.

Aug 8, 2025
0 242 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Murphy Oil reports on new wells, workovers, field development

Murphy Oil reports on new wells, workovers, field development

Aug 8, 2025

Shelf Drilling awarded new short-term contract, extension

Aug 8, 2025
Shelf Drilling secured a contract for the Shelf Drilling Winner jackup rig with Tenaz Energy for operations in the Netherlands.

Shelf Drilling bags long-term contract in Dutch North Sea

Aug 7, 2025
ADC awarded international MSA and Ivory Coast assignment

ADC awarded international MSA and Ivory Coast assignment

Aug 7, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button