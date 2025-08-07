Shelf Drilling bags long-term contract in Dutch North Sea

Shelf Drilling secured a contract for the Shelf Drilling Winner jackup rig with Tenaz Energy for operations in

the Netherlands. The firm term of the contract is one year, with an option for Tenaz Energy to convert the term

to three years within the first six months of operations. The operations are expected to commence in October or November 2025, shortly after completion of the rig’s current contract in Denmark.

This award represents Shelf Drilling’s first contract in the Dutch energy sector, where offshore activity is

scaling up following the government’s renewed focus on strengthening domestic gas production. Tenaz Energy became the second-largest operator of natural gas assets in the Dutch North Sea earlier this year through its acquisition of NAM, formerly a 50/50 joint venture between Shell and ExxonMobil.