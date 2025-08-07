NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Shelf Drilling bags long-term contract in Dutch North Sea

Aug 7, 2025
0 268 1 minute read
Shelf Drilling secured a contract for the Shelf Drilling Winner jackup rig with Tenaz Energy for operations in the Netherlands.

Shelf Drilling secured a contract for the Shelf Drilling Winner jackup rig with Tenaz Energy for operations in
the Netherlands. The firm term of the contract is one year, with an option for Tenaz Energy to convert the term
to three years within the first six months of operations. The operations are expected to commence in October or November 2025, shortly after completion of the rig’s current contract in Denmark.

This award represents Shelf Drilling’s first contract in the Dutch energy sector, where offshore activity is
scaling up following the government’s renewed focus on strengthening domestic gas production. Tenaz Energy became the second-largest operator of natural gas assets in the Dutch North Sea earlier this year through its acquisition of NAM, formerly a 50/50 joint venture between Shell and ExxonMobil.

Aug 7, 2025
0 268 1 minute read

Related Articles

ADC awarded international MSA and Ivory Coast assignment

ADC awarded international MSA and Ivory Coast assignment

Aug 7, 2025
Reliance, ONGC, BP sign operating agreement for the Saurashtra Basin

Reliance, ONGC, BP sign operating agreement for the Saurashtra Basin

Aug 7, 2025
Well-Safe secures additional backlog with Eni in Dutch North Sea

Well-Safe secures additional backlog with Eni in Dutch North Sea

Aug 7, 2025
ExxonMobil Signs MoU with NOC

ExxonMobil, NOC sign MoU for Libya activity

Aug 7, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button