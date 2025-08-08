Shelf Drilling awarded new short-term contract, extension

Shelf Drilling was awarded a short-term contract for the Shelf Drilling Enterprise and a contract extension for the Trident 16.

The Shelf Drilling Enterprise secured a contract for one firm well in Vietnam, with an estimated duration of three months. The rig recently completed its previous campaign in Thailand in late July, and operations in Vietnam are expected to begin in early October 2025 shortly after mobilization.

The Trident 16 has been awarded a three-month extension in direct continuation of its current contract for operations in the Gulf of Suez offshore Egypt, with the rig now firm until November 2025. The estimated combined value of these two awards is approximately $14 million.