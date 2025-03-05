Expro wins $10M+ contracts for Black Sea project

Expro has been awarded major contracts from OMV Petrom, totaling more than $10 million for the Neptun Deep gas project in the Black Sea.

The contracts involve Expro’s subsea landing string (SSLS), SeaCure cementing technology, tubular running services (TRS) and Coretrax Advance drilling tools to support the project in offshore Romania.

Neptun Deep is the largest natural gas project in the Romanian Black Sea and is essential for Romania’s energy supply.

The two contracts mark the latest stage in Expro’s growth in Romania. Recent investments by the company include opening a new office in Bucharest, setting up a new operational base, and a program to grow its Romanian-based staff.