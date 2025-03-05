McDermott completes EPCIC project in Gulf of Mexico

McDermott announced the completion of engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) activities in the Gulf of Mexico for Shell, to begin oil production at its Whale development.

Awarded in 2021 and completed last month, the project used McDermott’s marine assets, including its North Ocean 102 vessel and the newly upgraded Amazon, to execute complex pipelay operations, reaching water depths of nearly 2,800 m. This included installing approximately 50 km of pipeline and 15 km of umbilicals connecting five subsea drill centers to the new Whale floating production platform.

Designed for complex offshore operations, the Amazon delivered an advanced ultra-deepwater pipelay system with a high-level of automation. In a Gulf of Mexico first, it installed five 3,350-m long steel catenary risers, showcasing the vessel’s high top tension capacity, and marking a significant milestone for subsea infrastructure projects.

The Shell Whale development, located about 200 mi southwest of Houston, features a semi-submersible production platform, with capability for remote operations and monitoring of almost every aspect of the facility – representing a significant advancement in sustainable, high-efficiency energy production.