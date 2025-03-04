OKEA: Discovery confirmed in Mistral exploration well

OKEA announces a discovery in the PL1119 Mistral exploration well 6406/6-7S located in the southern Norwegian sea.

Preliminary estimates of recoverable oil equivalents are between 3 and 7 million standard cu m, corresponding to 19 and 44 million barrels.

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 4,024 m and encountered a 47-m thick gas/condensate column in a 99-m thick middle Jurassic sandstone with good reservoir properties. A comprehensive data acquisition has been carried out to assess the reservoir and fluid properties.

The PL1119 license group will now evaluate the commerciality of the discovery by studying options for effective development using existing infrastructure in the area.

The license group comprises Equinor (operator, 50% WI), Pandion Energy (20% WI), DNO Norge (10% WI) and OKEA (20% WI).