Expro completes well cementing project in the deepwater US Gulf of Mexico

Energy services provider Expro successfully completed a well cement placement project for a large international operator in the US Gulf of Mexico, delivering an inner-string cementing on a subsea well’s 22-in. surface casing in a water depth of approximately 2,000 m in the Mississippi Canyon area. When integrated with Expro’s other well construction technologies, the company’s Cure technology range – including SeaCure, QuikCure and CoreCure – offers a comprehensive package for ultimate cement placement.

Expro’s Cure technologies allowed the operator to overcome ongoing offset well challenges. These included prolonged wait on cement (WOC) periods when transitioning directly from the jet string to the 22-in. surface casing, and tasks associated with drilling out a 22-in. shoe track.

The Cure technology range was added to Expro’s portfolio within the company’s well construction product line as part of their acquisition of DeltaTek in February 2023.