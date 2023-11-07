Kenera awarded new contract from Arabian Drilling for key drilling technologies

Kenera has secured a contract to deliver five top drives and five iron roughnecks to Arabian Drilling for newbuild rigs to operate on a major project in Saudi Arabia. This order follows previous contracts for five top drives awarded in September and further increases the installed base in the Middle East.

Delivery of the contract includes the design and manufacture of top drives from Kenera’s rig equipment business, Bentec. With its proprietary software, the top drive optimizes the drilling process and ultimately reduces well delivery times. Arabian Drilling will also benefit from remote monitoring and troubleshooting provided through Bentec’s digital service platform rigCARE.

The contract bolsters the long-standing relationship between Kenera, as the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Arabian Drilling which enhances drilling operations performance through the application of key rig technologies.