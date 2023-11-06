Equinor discovery in North Sea could potentially start production in 2023

Equinor has made a commercially viable gas discovery by the Gina Krog field in the North Sea. While the discovery is small, the operator said gas production can start as early this year.

The recoverable volumes are estimated to be between 5-16 million BOE. The well was drilled by the Noble Lloyd Noble jackup, which was purchased by Shelf Drilling to be renamed Shelf Drilling Barsk. Equinor is the operator with KUFPEC and PGNiG as partners.

The discovery is considered commercially viable, partly because it can make use of existing infrastructure by the Gina Krog platform. The well has been drilled as a development well with exploration target, and the plan is to put the well into production during Q4 2023.

Preparations have already been carried out on Gina Krog so that the well can quickly start production.