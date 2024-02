The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) has granted Equinor consent for exploration drilling in the North Sea offshore Norway on wells 15/3-13 S and A. These wells are located in the Brokk prospect, reaching water depths of 110 m, and are part of production licenses 025 and 187.

The wells will be drilled using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger semisubmersible rig.