Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Eni confirms well deliverability of gas discovery offshore Cyprus

Feb 16, 2024
0 164 1 minute read

Eni announced the successful completion of the Cronos-2 well, drilled to appraise the discovery in Block 6 offshore Cyprus, in August 2022. The production test allowed for the estimation of a well production capacity in excess of 150 MMSCFD in the production configuration and is instrumental in progressing with the studies to select the best fast-track development option.

Cronos-2 was drilled to confirm the lateral extension of the Cronos gas discovery – with the Cronos-1 exploration well – located approximately 3 km away. It was also drilled to assess the reservoir characteristics by performing a production test.

The well has encountered the same carbonate reservoir sequence as Cronos-1, confirming hydraulic communication and a connected thick gas column with excellent permeability intervals. Together with extensive data acquisition, Cronos-2 underwent a full and prolonged production test that proved the excellent gas deliverability capacity of the discovery.

Cronos-2 is the fourth well drilled by Eni in Block 6, following the gas discoveries of Calypso in 2018 and of Cronos and Zeus in 2022.

Feb 16, 2024
0 164 1 minute read

Related Articles

Transocean adds $326 million in new rig contracts

Feb 16, 2024

Dolphin Drilling commence operations offshore UK

Feb 16, 2024

US oil and gas jobs remained relatively flat in January, according to latest report

Feb 15, 2024

Valeura Energy provides Wassana field drilling update offshore Thailand

Feb 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button