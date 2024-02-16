Eni confirms well deliverability of gas discovery offshore Cyprus

Eni announced the successful completion of the Cronos-2 well, drilled to appraise the discovery in Block 6 offshore Cyprus, in August 2022. The production test allowed for the estimation of a well production capacity in excess of 150 MMSCFD in the production configuration and is instrumental in progressing with the studies to select the best fast-track development option.

Cronos-2 was drilled to confirm the lateral extension of the Cronos gas discovery – with the Cronos-1 exploration well – located approximately 3 km away. It was also drilled to assess the reservoir characteristics by performing a production test.

The well has encountered the same carbonate reservoir sequence as Cronos-1, confirming hydraulic communication and a connected thick gas column with excellent permeability intervals. Together with extensive data acquisition, Cronos-2 underwent a full and prolonged production test that proved the excellent gas deliverability capacity of the discovery.

Cronos-2 is the fourth well drilled by Eni in Block 6, following the gas discoveries of Calypso in 2018 and of Cronos and Zeus in 2022.