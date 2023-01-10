Equinor, Neptune Energy awarded new licenses offshore Norway

Equinor and Neptune Energy announced in separate statements that they have received licenses from the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE) for exploration and production activity offshore Norway.

Equinor was awarded 26 new production licenses – 18 licenses as operator, and eight as partner. The company noted that 16 of these licenses will be in the North Sea, nine in the Norwegian Sea, and one in the Barents Sea.

In 2023 the company plans to participate in 25 exploration wells, most of them around existing infrastructure.