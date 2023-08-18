Equinor marks new discovery at Troll/Fram in North Sea

Equinor has made a new discovery in the Troll/Fram area in the northern North Sea, marking the operator’s ninth successful well in this area in 12 attempts since 2019.

The volumes are estimated between 9 and 35 million BOE. The discovery consists of both oil and gas, mostly oil. The licensees regard the discovery as commercial and will consider tie-back to other discoveries and existing infrastructure in the area.

One exploration well with a side-track has been drilled in the Crino/Mulder prospect about 4 km west of the Fram field and 130 kilometres northwest of Bergen. The well was drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig. Equinor is the operator of the license, and Vår Energi, INPEX Idemitsu Norge and Neptune Energy Norge are partners.

The eight previous discoveries in the area are: Echino South, Swisher, Røver North, Blasto, Toppand, Kveikje, Røver South and Heisenberg.