Plexus scores wellhead equipment order

Plexus Holdings announced a new order to supply its Exact exploration wellhead equipment on a rental basis, along with associated services, for an offshore gas exploration project in the Middle East.

The project, set to generate approximately $1 million in revenue, is expected to begin in H2 2025. The order was secured in partnership with Peak Energy Solutions, with whom Plexus has collaborated for the past two years to establish the necessary local licenses and customer registration for operations in the region.