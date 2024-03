Equinor given greenlight for more exploration in the North Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a permit for exploration drilling offshore Norway. The wells, 15/3-13 S and 15/3-13 A, are located in the Brokk prospect in the North Sea, at depths of 11 m.

These wells will be drilled using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger semisubmersible.