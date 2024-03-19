Harbour Energy confirms gas discovery offshore Norway

Harbour Energy and its partners confirmed a gas discovery in well 15/9-25 in the North Sea. This gas discovery had previously been proven in two other exploration wells.

It was first proven in wells 16/7-2 and 16/7-10, drilled in 1982 and 2011, respectively. 15/9-25 is the first well in production license 1138, awarded in Awards in Pre-defined Areas (APA) in 2021.

The overall gas volume was calculated to be between one and three million standard cu m of recoverable oil equivalent. The well was drilled using the Noble Integrator jackup rig northeast of the Sleipner area, about 210 km west of Stavanger.