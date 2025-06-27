People, Companies and Products

Equinor, Shell name new joint venture Adura

Jun 27, 2025
0 317 Less than a minute

Equinor and Shell made the joint announcement that Adura was chosen as the new name for their incorporated joint venture (IJV). Adura has been created to bring together the A of Aberdeen and the dura of durability.

The creation of Adura follows the announcement in December 2024 that Equinor and Shell would be combining their UK offshore oil and gas assets to form a new company.

Aberdeen, the UK’s energy capital and a major centre of global engineering and supply chain excellence, is at the heart of operations and central to the name of Adura.

Work continues towards securing regulatory approvals, with launch of the IJV expected by the end of this year.

Jun 27, 2025
0 317 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Chevron makes key upstream appointment

Chevron makes key upstream appointment

Jun 25, 2025

Vallourec wins OCTG contract in Qatar

Jun 19, 2025

Baker Hughes to acquire Continental Disc Corporation

Jun 17, 2025
ADNOC Drilling Announces Appointment of Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi as CEO

ADNOC Drilling appoints Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi as CEO

Jun 17, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button