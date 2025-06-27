Equinor, Shell name new joint venture Adura

Equinor and Shell made the joint announcement that Adura was chosen as the new name for their incorporated joint venture (IJV). Adura has been created to bring together the A of Aberdeen and the dura of durability.

The creation of Adura follows the announcement in December 2024 that Equinor and Shell would be combining their UK offshore oil and gas assets to form a new company.

Aberdeen, the UK’s energy capital and a major centre of global engineering and supply chain excellence, is at the heart of operations and central to the name of Adura.

Work continues towards securing regulatory approvals, with launch of the IJV expected by the end of this year.