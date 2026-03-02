Equinor finds oil in Snorre area, eyes tieback

Equinor and its partners have made a commercial oil discovery in the Snorre area in the North Sea. The partnership has already planned for a rapid, cost‑effective development.

The well, drilled by the Deepsea Atlantic rig, has confirmed hydrocarbons. Preliminary volume estimate is 25–89 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalents.

Omega South is a pilot for a new, faster and more cost-efficient approach to developing subsea fields, showing the way for how the Norwegian continental shelf will evolve in the years to come.

The Snorre field has been producing since 1992 and has continued to receive new volumes, most recently with the start‑up of the Snorre Expansion Project in 2020. This subsea development added 200 million barrels and extended the field’s lifetime beyond 2040. The new Omega South discovery can now be tied into this infrastructure, which also helps reduce the total development cost.