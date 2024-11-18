Equinor brings on Deepsea Bollsta mobile rig

Equinor awarded a two-year firm contract to Northern Ocean Wind to employ the mobile rig Deepsea Bollsta on the Norwegian continental shelf. Deepsea Bollsta is a sixth-generation harsh environment, winterized mobile rig.

The contract value for the firm period is $335 million, with planned start-up in the later part of 2025. The contract also includes five one-year options.

Deepsea Bollsta will be operated by Odfjell Drilling. They currently operate three rigs for Equinor: Deepsea Aberdeen, Deepsea Atlantic and Deepsea Stavanger. Currently, the rig is in Africa and has been drilling in Namibia but has a previous track record for operations in Norway.