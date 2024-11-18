Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Equinor brings on Deepsea Bollsta mobile rig

Nov 18, 2024
From left: Kjetil Gjersdal, chief executive officer of Odfjell Drilling, Arne Jacobsen, chief executive officer of Northern Ocean Ltd, Erik Kirkemo, senior vice president of Equinor Drilling and Well and Dana K. Risvik, vice president of Drilling and Well procurement, marked the new rig contract in Stavanger. Photo: Kjetil Eide (Equinor)

Equinor awarded a two-year firm contract to Northern Ocean Wind to employ the mobile rig Deepsea Bollsta on the Norwegian continental shelf. Deepsea Bollsta is a sixth-generation harsh environment, winterized mobile rig.

The contract value for the firm period is $335 million, with planned start-up in the later part of 2025. The contract also includes five one-year options.

Deepsea Bollsta will be operated by Odfjell Drilling. They currently operate three rigs for Equinor: Deepsea Aberdeen, Deepsea Atlantic and Deepsea Stavanger. Currently, the rig is in Africa and has been drilling in Namibia but has a previous track record for operations in Norway.

