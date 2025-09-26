Equinor brings Askeladd Vest wells onstream

Equinor reported that production started from the Askeladd Vest subsea field in the Barents Sea. The field contributes to continued high and long-term production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the processing plant at Melkøya.

Askeladd Vest consists of two wells in a new well template tied back to the Askeladd field, which came onstream in 2022. Recoverable volumes total about 15 billion standard cu m of gas, and the investments amount to just over NOK 3 billion.

Askeladd Vest is part of the original plan for a phased development and operation of the Snøhvit field. The distance from to the production facility on Melkøya is 195 km.