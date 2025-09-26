News

Equinor brings Askeladd Vest wells onstream

Sep 26, 2025
Equinor reported that production started from the Askeladd Vest subsea field in the Barents Sea. The field contributes to continued high and long-term production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the processing plant at Melkøya.

Askeladd Vest consists of two wells in a new well template tied back to the Askeladd field, which came onstream in 2022. Recoverable volumes total about 15 billion standard cu m of gas, and the investments amount to just over NOK 3 billion.

Askeladd Vest is part of the original plan for a phased development and operation of the Snøhvit field. The distance from to the production facility on Melkøya is 195 km.

