Patterson-UTI’s NexTier sets continuous pumping record

Sep 26, 2025
Patterson-UTI’s subsidiary, NexTier, set an Antero Resources record for continuous hydraulic fracturing operations, achieving 348 hours of uninterrupted pumping. This record was achieved on an Antero six-well pad in the Marcellus Shale, encompassing 240 stages and approximately 48,000 lateral ft, and was completed safely and incident-free.

The achievement was made possible by meticulous joint planning, disciplined on-site execution by NexTier’s Frac 18 crew and 24/7 real-time support from the Houston-based PTEN Digital Performance Center. This combination of deep collaboration and process support was the key to maintaining continuous pumping operations.

