ExxonMobil gives Saipem green light for EPCI activities at Hammerhead

Saipem received authorization by ExxonMobil to proceed with the execution of the activities provided for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) offshore contract for the development project of the Hammerhead oil field, located in the Stabroek block off Guyana at a depth of approximately 1,000 m. The contract value is approximately $500 million.

Saipem’s scope of work includes EPCI of subsea, umbilical, riser and flowline (SURF) structures for the production facility and the gas export system related to the Hammerhead oilfield development project located about 200 km from the Guyanese shore.

Saipem will carry out the operations using a variety of construction and support equipment, including the Saipem FDS2 and the Shen Da, which is part of the Saipem fleet as a chartered vessel. The logistics will be executed and managed in Guyana through the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase yard.