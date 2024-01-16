Equinor awarded 39 new production licences on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

Equinor was awarded 39 new production licenses on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) by the Ministry of Energy during this year’s Awards in Predefined Areas (APA).

It breaks down to 18 production licenses in the North Sea, 13 in the Norwegian Sea and eight in the Barents Sea. Equinor is the operator of 14 of the awarded licenses and a partner in 25.

“We are pleased with the award. These licenses give Equinor and our partners new opportunities to further develop the Norwegian Continental Shelf as an energy province. We are familiar with the geology and confident that we will make new discoveries,” said Jez Averty, Equinor’s Senior VP for Subsurface, NCS.