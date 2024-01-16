Adaptive Process Solutions introduces new microbubble product to aid with aging assets

Adaptive Process Solutions (APS), professionals in the flotation method of produced water and fluid separation, has introduced a new product to that will help oil and gas producers increase productivity while significantly improving the environmental footprint of their produced water treatments.

Its Microbubble Infusion Unit (MiFU) is addressing the industry-wide issue faced by operators of ageing assets and reservoirs to efficiently and effectively clean produced water so that it meets strict regulatory standards before it can be discharged back into the sea.

The APS MiFU is capable of processing between 1,000 and 100,000 barrels of water a day and can remove up to 90% of oil and contaminants from produced water without any need for downstream filtration.

While gas flotation technology is a long-established method of treating produced water, its application for many existing oil production facilities has remained unchanged for decades and no longer meets today’s requirements.

MiFU’s patented microbubble technology, machinery and processes have been designed as a retrofittable add-on to existing water treatment systems. Configured to achieve optimum removal efficiency for every client, it provides a cost-effective solution with minimal adaptation and without the need for expensive shutdowns.

The unique multipass approach injects size and quantity-controlled gas microbubbles into the contaminated water stream, providing greater bubble saturation and variable size range. These attach to the minute particles of oil found in the produced water and bring the contaminated bubbles swiftly to the surface where it is skimmed off by the asset’s separator for export.

MiFU’s high oil capture level replaces the necessity for operators to install additional filtration units, removing the cost, safety hazards and environmental aspects of transporting contaminated filters for onshore disposal.

“MiFU is a novel way of adapting existing technology in response to current requirements,” said Frank Wurpel, APS Director of Engineering & Technology. “It introduces major step-change benefits to the oil and gas industry through significant improvements in the removal of oil and solids and other contaminants from produced water and we know there is currently strong demand for a solution such as this in the North Sea.”