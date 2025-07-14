Expro secures contract with Woodside for Trion deepwater project

Expro was awarded a three-year contract by Woodside Energy in support of the Trion deepwater oil and gas development offshore Mexico.

Under the agreement, Expro will provide industry-leading tubular running services (TRS) and cementing services for what will be Mexico’s first deepwater oil production facility.

Woodside and Expro have a long-standing partnership, with Expro supporting well construction activities in Mexico during the exploration phase. As part of the project Woodside will manage operations from its Tampico shore base and office, while Expro is establishing a new hub in the area.

The contract enables Expro to deploy its differentiated well construction technologies including TRS casing, completion and drilling support and the provision of casing accessories, cement heads and Expro’s Skyhook system.