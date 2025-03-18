OGDCL: Second gas condensate discovered at Spinwam-1, Waziristan Block

Regarding the discovery at Spinwam-1 well in the Samanasuk Formation, OGDCL reports a second gas and condensate discovery in the Kawagarh Formation. OGDCL holds a 35% working interest in the Waziristan Block, with Mari Energies Limited as Operator (55%) and Orient Petroleum (10%).

The well has tested 20.485 MMSCFD of gas and approximately 117 barrels per day of condensate at a 32/64” choke, with a Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 3,431 psig. Testing of additional formations is in progress.