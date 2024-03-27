Eni renews membership with MIT Energy Initiative

Eni renewed its membership participation in the MIT Energy Initiative until the end of 2027, furthering its commitment to the field of low-carbon energy research.

The collaboration focuses on the development of low- and zero-carbon solutions. Activities will encompass major challenges in the energy value chain and will benefit from knowledge sharing as well as support for fellowships for Ph.D. students and postdoctoral researchers. Researchers and mentors will visit MIT to share concrete business needs and identify market opportunities.

The renewed scope of the collaboration covers projects across several decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture, utilization and storage, biofuels, energy storage solutions and the design of offshore wind farms. Eni and MIT will also continue progressing with their ongoing intensive research for fusion energy.