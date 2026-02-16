Eni, Azule make oil discovery at Algaita-01 offshore Angola
Eni and Azule Energy confirmed a significant oil discovery at the Algaita-01 exploration well in Block 15/06 offshore Angola.
The well was drilled in deepwater offshore Angola to test a high-potential structural target. Data from the well confirm that the reservoir contains movable hydrocarbons, with multiple stacked pay zones encountered. Further evaluation of the reservoir and fluid samples will inform next steps in appraisal and development planning.