Buccaneer completes organic oil recovery pilot at Pine Mills

Buccaneer Energy completed an organic oil recovery (OOR) pilot project in its Pine Mills field in East Texas. The pilot was implemented in the northern section of the field’s Battery 3 area.

The treatment involved injecting a nutrient mixture into one water injector and two producing wells in mid-January 2026. Following the treatment, average production in the pilot area doubled and water cut dropped from 80% to zero in one treated well.

The OOR process aims to stimulate naturally occurring microorganisms in the reservoir to alter rock-fluid surface properties and improve the mobility of residual oil in the mature waterflood.

Buccaneer plans follow-up treatments of the remaining producing wells in the Battery 3 area and is evaluating the potential extension of the OOR approach across the Pine Mills field later in 2026.