Eni and Vitol to strengthen collaboration in West Africa

Mar 19, 2025
Eni and Vitol have agreed that Vitol will acquire interests in certain assets owned by Eni in Côte d’Ivoire and the Republic of Congo for an aggregate consideration of $1.65 billion.

Vitol will acquire an interest in both oil and gas producing assets and blocks undergoing exploration, appraisal and development. These include the Baleine project in Côte d’Ivoire, where Eni has a 77.25% ownership interest and Vitol will acquire a 30% participating interest, and Congo LNG project in the Republic of Congo, where Eni has a 65% participating interest and Vitol will acquire a 25% participating interest.

Eni and Vitol are already partners in the OCTP and Block 4 projects in Ghana, and this agreement further consolidates cooperation between the two companies in West Africa.

