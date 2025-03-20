Baker Hughes to provide integrated completions for Petrobras offshore fields

Baker Hughes has signed a multi-year integrated completions systems contract with Petrobras. The completions technologies, combined with conventional upper and lower completions solutions, will provide remote operations capabilities and multi-zone control, limiting water and gas breakthroughs and reducing the risk of any costly interventions.

“Deepwater, high pressure wells require an unmatched level of reliability, and our completion technologies have proven themselves in these harsh environments,” said Amerino Gatti, EVP, Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes. “Through continual innovation, improvement and testing, and in close collaboration with Petrobras, the Baker Hughes team has pioneered new ways to help develop Brazil’s natural resources safely and efficiently for decades to come.”

Through this agreement, Petrobras will utilize Baker Hughes’ SureCONTROL Premium interval control valve (ICV), which provides enhanced reliability in the high flowrates of Petrobras’ offshore fields. This technology was developed to meet Petrobras’ industry-leading standards and allows operators to respond remotely to evolving well conditions across multiple zones in real time.

Petrobras will also deploy a number of additional Baker Hughes completions technologies, including SureSENS QPT ELITE downhole gauges, SureSENS B-Annulus monitoring system, SureTREAT chemical injection system, Sur-Set flow control system, Orbit Premium barrier valves, a gas lift system, REACH subsurface safety valves, DeepShield subsurface safety valves, Premier packers, screens and gravel pack system.