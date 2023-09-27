Drilling Rigs & AutomationIADC, Regulation, and LegislationNewsSafety and ESGVideos

Energy efficiency, human factors among key topics tackled by IADC ART Committee

Sep 27, 2023
At the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Conference in Amsterdam on 15 September, DC spoke with ART Committee Co-Chairs Blaine Dow and Sarah Kern about their key takeaways from the conference, as well as ongoing and potential new projects under the Energy Efficiency Subcommittee and the Data, Controls and Sensors Subcommittee.

For more information about the ART Committee or to get involved, visit the group’s webpage.

