Seadrill project illustrates importance of human performance in implementing rig automation systems

Sep 27, 2023
Last year, Seadrill upgraded its West Saturn drillship with automated systems to boost performance and energy efficiency. The rig, which is currently operating offshore Brazil, illustrates that the human factors influencing the success of automated systems are just as important as the technologies being installed, said John Dady, Director of Technical Services at Seadrill.

In this interview with DC from the 2023 IADC Advanced Rig Technology Conference in Amsterdam, Mr. Dady discusses the performance improvements Seadrill has been able to achieve with automated systems on the West Saturn. He also speaks about the ways in which automation changes the nature of a driller’s job, and the importance of communication among drillers, operators and service companies for automation projects.

