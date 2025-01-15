Trident Energy completes Republic of Congo acquisition

Trident Energy completed the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Chevron Overseas (Congo), as well as an additional working interest in the Nkossa and Nsoko II fields from TotalEnergies, resulting in an 85% working interest in the Nkossa and Nsoko II fields, and a 15.75% working interest in the Lianzi field.

Trident Energy will become the operator of those fields. In addition, Trident Energy has acquired a 21.5% working interest in the Moho–Bilondo field, operated by TotalEnergies. The acquisition is expected to add approximately 30,000 bopd.