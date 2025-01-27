ANP allows Petrobras to unify Berbigão and Sururu fields

Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) issued a decision that determines the unification of the Berbigão and Sururu fields, located in the BM-S-11A concession, in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin, operated by Petrobras with a 42.5% stake. The decision to unify is based on an analysis of the revised development plans for the fields, which were submitted by Petrobras, as operator, to the ANP in 2018.

This decision results in the reporting of production from the Berbigão and Sururu fields in a single field, increasing the rate applied to the corresponding collection of special participation for the unified field, retroactively to the date production began. The ANP decision also determines the unification of the areas related to the Onerous Assignment contract for the Entorno de Iara Block (South of Berbigão and South of Sururu; North of Berbigão and North of Sururu), operated by Petrobras with a 100% stake; however, in this case, there is no incidence of special participation.