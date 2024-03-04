Dril-Quip lands multiple contracts for subsea drilling equipment

Dril-Quip announced multiple contract awards for its subsea drilling equipment. The agreements include a three-year deepwater subsea wellhead agreement with CNOOC; a multi-well, multi-year deal to supply subsea wellhead systems in Mexico; and, the award of a major subsea production system in Australia valued at approximately $40 million.

Additionally, in a deal with Exxon Canada, Dril-Quip will provide diverter systems for pressure-balanced drilling at the Hibernia field offshore Newfoundland.