Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

ConocoPhillips gets greenlight to begin production at Eldfisk nord

Mar 4, 2024
0 400 Less than a minute
The Eldfisk Complex (Source: ConocoPhillips)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate gave ConocoPhillips permission to start production at Eldfisk nord in the North Sea offshore Norway. This is an installation consisting of two seabed templates for production and one for water injection – a total of nine production wells and five injection wells. Work is expected to begin in Q1.

According to the operator, resource potential is projected to be 50-90 million barrels of oil. The investment amounts to nearly NOK 13 billion. The Eldfisk field is located in block 2/7 and is part of the Greater Ekofisk Area. Eldfisk nord will help increase the recovery rate from the two formations, Ekofisk and Tor.

Mar 4, 2024
0 400 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Perenco starts five-well drilling campaign offshore Cameroon

Mar 5, 2024

Masirah Oil signs multi-well contract for work in Yumna Field

Mar 5, 2024

Diamond Offshore extends drillship contract with BP in Gulf of Mexico

Mar 5, 2024

Dril-Quip lands multiple contracts for subsea drilling equipment

Mar 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button