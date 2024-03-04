ConocoPhillips gets greenlight to begin production at Eldfisk nord

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate gave ConocoPhillips permission to start production at Eldfisk nord in the North Sea offshore Norway. This is an installation consisting of two seabed templates for production and one for water injection – a total of nine production wells and five injection wells. Work is expected to begin in Q1.

According to the operator, resource potential is projected to be 50-90 million barrels of oil. The investment amounts to nearly NOK 13 billion. The Eldfisk field is located in block 2/7 and is part of the Greater Ekofisk Area. Eldfisk nord will help increase the recovery rate from the two formations, Ekofisk and Tor.