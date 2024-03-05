Diamond Offshore extends drillship contract with BP in Gulf of Mexico

Diamond Offshore executed a two-year contract extension with a subsidiary of BP in the US Gulf of Mexico for the Ocean BlackHornet drillship, commencing in February 2025 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract. The extension represents approximately $350 million of additional backlog.

“This contract deepens our relationship with a key client in the US Gulf of Mexico and is a testament to the great work the men and women of Diamond do for our customers day in and day out,” said Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and CEO of Diamond Offshore. “This award, along with the recent Ocean BlackLion award, contributes significantly to our 2025 and 2026 backlog and future cash flows.”