Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Diamond Offshore extends drillship contract with BP in Gulf of Mexico

Mar 5, 2024
0 265 Less than a minute

Diamond Offshore executed a two-year contract extension with a subsidiary of BP in the US Gulf of Mexico for the Ocean BlackHornet drillship, commencing in February 2025 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract. The extension represents approximately $350 million of additional backlog.

“This contract deepens our relationship with a key client in the US Gulf of Mexico and is a testament to the great work the men and women of Diamond do for our customers day in and day out,” said Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and CEO of Diamond Offshore. “This award, along with the recent Ocean BlackLion award, contributes significantly to our 2025 and 2026 backlog and future cash flows.”

Mar 5, 2024
0 265 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Perenco starts five-well drilling campaign offshore Cameroon

Mar 5, 2024

Masirah Oil signs multi-well contract for work in Yumna Field

Mar 5, 2024

Dril-Quip lands multiple contracts for subsea drilling equipment

Mar 4, 2024

ConocoPhillips gets greenlight to begin production at Eldfisk nord

Mar 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button