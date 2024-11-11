Dolphin Drilling’s Blackford Dolphin starts contract in India
Dolphin Drilling’s deepwater capable semisubmersible rig, Blackford Dolphin, has commenced its long-term exploration drilling contract with Oil India Limited offshore India. The rig arrived in Indian waters in October and has since completed customs clearance and client acceptance.
Dolphin Drilling has prior experience operating in Indian waters and has reinforced its local presence through a strategic partnership with Dynamic Drilling, an Indian offshore drilling contractor.