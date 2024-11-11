Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Dolphin Drilling’s Blackford Dolphin starts contract in India

Nov 11, 2024
0 175 Less than a minute
Blackford Dolphin semisubmersible (Source: Dolphin Drilling)

Dolphin Drilling’s deepwater capable semisubmersible rig, Blackford Dolphin, has commenced its long-term exploration drilling contract with Oil India Limited offshore India. The rig arrived in Indian waters in October and has since completed customs clearance and client acceptance.

Dolphin Drilling has prior experience operating in Indian waters and has reinforced its local presence through a strategic partnership with Dynamic Drilling, an Indian offshore drilling contractor.

Nov 11, 2024
0 175 Less than a minute

Related Articles

QatarEnergy acquires 23% of North El-Dabaa (H4) Block from Chevron

Nov 11, 2024

Pantheon Resources spuds Megrez-1 well

Nov 11, 2024

Murphy Oil announces Q3 operating results

Nov 8, 2024

Weatherford secures three-year contract with ADNOC

Nov 8, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button